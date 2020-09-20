Boris Malai, One Of The Suspects Caught On Camera Breaking Into A Car, Arrested In Mombasa

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested one of the suspects caught on camera breaking into a parked car in Mombasa.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday, the DCI said the suspect identified as Boris Mutua Malai was arrested at his home in Kiembeni.

Police recovered a Toyota Ractis bearing Registration number KCX 726 Q from Malai’s residence.

The car had been captured on surveillance cameras on September 17 with different plates; KCU 113 P at crime scene at the Texas Building near Cinemax within Nyali.

In a two minute video that has since gone viral, the car occupants can be seen helping a man break into another car unnoticed before making away with unknown valuables.

Read: Two DCI Imposters Arrested For Attempting To Extort MP

Sleuths have launched a manhunt for Malai’s accomplices.

Following credible information from members of the public, a team of detectives lead by the CCIO Mombasa has arrested BORIS MUTUA MALAI from his home in Kiembeni and recovered a Toyota Ractis bearing Reg. No. KCX 726 Q. https://t.co/WtZloC2Clg — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 20, 2020

The motor vehicle was captured on camera on 17/9/2020 bearing plate number KCU 113 P at a crime scene at Texas Building near Cinemax within Nyali where a car was broken into and valuables stolen from therein. Search for Mutua's accomplices is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/jVA24TGSAn — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 20, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu