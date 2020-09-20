in NEWS

Boris Malai, One Of The Suspects Caught On Camera Breaking Into A Car, Arrested In Mombasa

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested one of the suspects caught on camera breaking into a parked car in Mombasa.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday, the DCI said the suspect identified as Boris Mutua Malai was arrested at his home in Kiembeni.

Police recovered a Toyota Ractis bearing Registration number KCX 726 Q from Malai’s residence.

The car had been captured on surveillance cameras on September 17 with different plates; KCU 113 P at crime scene at the Texas Building near Cinemax within Nyali.

In a two minute video that has since gone viral, the car occupants can be seen helping a man break into another car unnoticed before making away with unknown valuables.

Read: Two DCI Imposters Arrested For Attempting To Extort MP

Sleuths have launched a manhunt for Malai’s accomplices.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

