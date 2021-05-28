Boost For Kibera Initiative Supporting Girls, Women After Receiving Donations From 22Bet Kenya

Kibera’s Superb CBO has received material donations from betting company 22Bet Kenya ahead of their fundraiser event slated for Friday, May 28, 2021 in support of girls and women in the slums.

The fundraiser which is happening today is set to raise funds for the purchase of women’s menstrual products as well as socio-economic empowerment for women in the informal settlement.

On Wednesday, 22Bet Kenya donated hand sanitizers, face masks and T-shirts to the CBO in support of the initiative.

Superb chief executive office Yasmin Mohammed said that the CBO will continue championing women and girl child empowerment and sensitizing the community on Covid 19 pandemic.

“We have about 130 women and girls who are being engaged in different social-economic activities when Covid 19 was reported in Kenya and at the moment we are planning for a charity cycling in Kibera this Friday to raise funds for the purchase of women menstrual products, and this support from 22bet Kenya will go along way in support of all participants,” Said Yasmin.

Read: Understanding Bonuses In The Sports Betting Industry: Case of 22Bet

According to 22Bet Kenya Marketing manager Nelson Oyugi, the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), and will also be observed through other organisations.

“This is just a beginning of our CSR projects as we are targeting to support any organization in the country aimed at bettering and changing the community, “said Oyugi

22Bet Kenya also distributed similar donations in Mathare slums and other informal settlement areas within Nairobi County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu