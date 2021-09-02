Boost for Kenya as 358,200 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrive from Canada

Kenya on Thursday received a boost in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic after receiving 358,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Canadian government.

The consignment donated through the COVAX facility arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport (JKIA) on Thursday morning.

The shipment was received by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache. Canadian Ambassador to Kenya David Anthony Da Silva was present during the handover.







A week ago, Kenya also received 880,460 doses of the Moderna vaccine in renewed efforts to inoculate a large percentage of Kenyans who are yet to receive the crucial jab.

The Moderna vaccine was donated by the United States government through the COVAX facility and transported by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The Ministry of Health said the consignment was the first shipment of 1.76 million doses donation from the UK.

It was the first time the country was receiving the Moderna vaccine.

So far, Kenya has administered 2,792,309 vaccines in total. Of these, total first doses are 1,985,905 while second doses are 806,404.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.96%.

