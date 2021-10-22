Boost for Kenya as 504,000 More Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Arrive

Kenya has received a boost in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic after receiving 504,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Ministry of Health said the vaccine doses arrived in the country on Thursday evening.

The latest consignment was acquired through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) mechanism. AVAT task team was established in August 2020 to ensure that the African continent would be able to secure sufficient COVID-19 vaccine doses to achieve herd immunity.

This is the third consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in the country.

Read: Bars, Restaurants to Close at 11 pm – CS Kagwe

Kenya received its first consignment comprising of 141,600 doses in September.

Early this month, Kenya received 252,000 more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that were directly procured by the government.

The ministry said the government had made a provision of Ksh 14.3 billion to procure 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the current financial year and that this was part of that provision.

Also Read: President Uhuru Kenyatta Orders an End to the Dusk till Dawn Curfew

Other vaccines being administered in Kenya currently include AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.

As of October 20, 2021, a total of 4,733,770 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,416,746 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,317,024.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...