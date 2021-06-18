Boost for Homa Bay as Great Airways, Mombasa Air Safari Introduce Flights to Kabunde Airstrip

Great Airways Limited and Mombasa Air Safari on Friday introduced flights to Homa Bay’s Kabunde Airstrip.

This was after most airlines including; Blue Sky Aviation, Silverstone Air, Fly 540 and East African Safari Air, withdrew their aircrafts due to low number of passengers.

Travelers will be able to book at least four flights every week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) between Kabunde Airstrip and Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

They will pay between Sh7,000 and Sh12,000 for their trips.

This move will boost tourism at Ruma National Park and other tourist destinations in Homa Bay County.

Speaking during the unveiling of a 13-seater aircraft, Mombasa Air Safari representative Fredrick Onyango, encouraged businesspeople to take advantage of the flights and save on time.

“Traveling to Nairobi through Kisumu takes a lot of time, it is convenient for residents of South Nyanza to use Kabunde,” Mr Onyango said.

“We plan to introduce another flight to Kisumu, we also operate in Lodwar, Lamu, Mombasa.”

Also present was Homa Bay County Water and Environment Executive Dickson Nyawinda who noted that the county government was working towards completing a water supply project within the airstrip.

“The Kabunde Airstrip water project is 55 per cent complete,” said Nyawinda.

“The government is connecting piped water from Got Asego to the airstrip. We’re also installing hydrants for emergency and stable source of water.”

The two firms have in the works a plan to introduce flights to other counties across South Nyanza region.

Homa Bay government is working with the Kenya Airports Authority to expand the runway of the airstrip which has been dormant for a year

Nyawinda said they are compensating residents for their land donated for airstrip expansion.

