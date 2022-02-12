Boos As Man United Bottles Lead At Old Trafford

Manchester United let another half-time lead slip as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford.

Che Adams’ goal early in the second half cancelled out Jadon Sancho’s first Premier League goal in front of his home fans as United wasted the chance to move back up to fourth.

It is the fourth time in six games that United have failed to win after being ahead at the interval, an unfortunate habit for Ralf Rangnick’s side that could prove costly.

Southampton needed a fine save from Fraser Forster to deny Harry Maguire in stoppage time but were excellent in the second half and spurned numerous opportunities to win the match themselves.

United, meanwhile, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the starting line-up, faded badly and there was a smattering of boos upon the final whistle.

The result means Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team stay 10th, while Manchester United move up one place to fifth – above Arsenal but still outside the Champions League places.

