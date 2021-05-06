Safaricom Foundation Donates Books Worth Sh100,000 to Sarif Primary School in Wajir

Learners in Sarif Primary School in Wajir have realized their dream of getting books for their library after the Safaricom Foundation donated books worth Sh100,000 through the Ndoto Zetu Uwezo Wetu initiative.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Safaricom for the books. They will help in uplifting the mean score of the school.” Sarif Primary School Head teacher Yousuf Abdi said.

He said some the books received were revision books which if used well would help them gain the knowledge needed for the pupils to pass their exams.

The Ndoto Zetu Uwezo Wetu Initiative by the Safaricom Foundation is built on fulfilling dreams to transform lives.

“Inspired by everyday Kenyans who are making a positive impact to those around them; we are partnering with you to bring community dreams to life.” Safaricom says on its website.

The initiative invites people to share dreams for their communities which the foundation then helps to actualize.

Some of the dreams fulfilled include Giving Nairobi Youth Opportunities to Thrive, improving access to maternal health in Machakos and fighting to eradicate the jigger menace in Kakamega.

