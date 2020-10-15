Boniface Mwangi’s Softie, the Film, Nominated for Oscar, to Premiere Tomorrow

Boniface Mwangi’s “Softie” the film has been nominated for the best documentary feature in the 2021 Oscar Awards. The film has been shortlisted among 40 other documentaries.

Softie has been written and directed by Sam Soko and produced by Toni Kamau. The film follows Boniface Mwangi’s life, through his activism, protests and attempts to enter Kenya’s political scene. It also explores the impact his activism has had on his life and family.

The film has already won a Special Jury Award for Editing at Sundance, America’s premier film platform, and most recently, the Best Documentary at this year’s Durban International Film Festival.

The film captures Boniface Mwangi’s journey through the 2017 election period. Despite coming face to face with numerous political hurdles, he decides to soldier on with support from his wife, Njeri.

Soko initially intended to create a short film but at some point, he decided to fully capture Mwangi’s protests through the streets, his activism and campaign journey.

The film premiered in January 2020 at Sundance where it proceeded to win the special jury prize for editing. The film got overwhelming response and consequently, won the Best Documentary at the Durban International Film Festival 2020.

Softie, the film will premiere in Kenya on Friday, October 16. Anga Diamond Plaza is screening Softie from Friday, 16th October to Thursday, 22nd October. Prestige Cinema will screen it on October 17 and Motion Cinemas in Donholm will screen it on the 20th of October. The film is also coming to Rupas in Eldoret as from October 16 to October 22. Tickets are already available for pre booking.

If it clinches the award during the 93rd Oscars under the selected category, Mwangi will be the second Kenyan to ever receive an Oscars Award after Lupita Nyong’o.

Watch the trailer below

