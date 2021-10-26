Boniface Mwangi Gagged From “Defaming” Governor Alfred Mutua

The court has barred activist Boniface Mwangi from further defaming Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua on social media.

In a case filed by Mutua, Mwangi was ordered to refrain from associating Mutua with an alleged bomb attack on his house in Machakos, that happened on October 21, 2021.

In the ruling, Judge George Odunga barred Mwangi from referring Mutua as “a rapist, a thief, a corrupt individual, a molester, a murderer, a philanderer, a charlatan”, as recorded in a previous video uploaded on social media.

Mutua sued Mwangi following a series of videos and materials published online by the activist, accusing Dr Mutua of being abusive and being a rapist, among other things.

“By a video published by yourself on October 20th 2021, you uttered and published online, and further disseminated and caused to be printed and published online and vide other media, libelous and defamatory material of and concerning our said client (Mutua) in which you uttered the libelous and defamatory words, which transcribed were to the effect,” read a demand letter to Mwangi by Mutua’s lawyer, Harrison Kinyanjui.

Through the videos, the “Unbounded” author claimed Dr Mutua was responsible for the “bombing” of his house in Machakos.

Mutua is now demanding that Mwangi pulls down the videos, and offer a public apology.

“Our instructions are to demand from you that you retract and pull down all of the said libelous and defamatory publications, of and concerning our client in the same prominence as in the offensive publications, publish an apology which is acceptable to us in the manner approved by our client, pull down from the Internet and any other web-based resource or archive where the said publication has been stored, posted, or is stored, and you provide a certificate to our client of such pulling down of the publication,” added the letter.

The police have already commenced investigations into the said attacks.

The case is set for mention on November 4, 2021.

