Activist Boniface Mwangi Claims Machakos Home Blown Up by Alleged State Operatives

Boniface Mwangi house
Activist Boniface Mwangi. [Courtesy]

Activist Boniface Mwangi’s family home in Lukenya, Machakos County has been blown up.

According to Mwangi who shared his tribulations via social media, the home which was still under construction was bombed by state operatives linked to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

“The state working for @DrAlfredMutua have bombed my family home in Lukenya, Machakos county and robbed my employees. They realised hashtags can’t scare me and they’re now using explosives. I still don’t fear because the Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want, He shall protect me,” said Mwangi.

The “Unbounded” author claimed Dr Mutua was responsible for his loss as he is a “molester and abusive man”.

“He won’t silence me!” Mwangi exclaimed.

At the scene of incident, said the activist, were explosives used to sink the foundation and bullets.

“So what kind of a country are we living in?” posed Mwangi to investigative bodies.

 

The activist who has helped fight for the rights of Kenyans over the years wants the police to open an investigation into the matter and bring those responsible for the act to book.

“I’m hurting, but my spirit isn’t broken. Even this will pass… If the government doesn’t go after the culprits, they shall survive to hunt me and hurt others,” he said.

He added, “All l ask is an open and transparent investigation. If speaking the truth will get me killed, I’m ready to die.”

