Boniface Ambani Urges Management, Fans To Work Together To Salvage Sinking Leopards 

AFC Leopards are enduring probably the worst start to a season ever.

In seven outings in the Kenyan Premier League, Ingwe have only managed a win, a draw and a whopping five loses.

The poor form is undoubtedly attributable to a beaten squad that witnessed massive exodus in the last transfer window.

Up to 18 regulars left the den over non-payment and unfavorable working terms.

And if that was not bad enough, Leopards were slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA over wrongful terminations.

Read: AFC Leopards Endorse FKF Caretaker Committee

With just a buttered youth system to run to, the dice was cast.

“Tough times at the den. Losing the entire team, and being slapped with a transfer ban by Fifa has brought lots of pain to fans at the club,” said Ambani.

“Until we get the right modules, right structures at our clubs, we shall continue to struggle as a nation in football,” he added.

In his heydays, Ambani played for Leopards. He later coached the club’s youth team, the Cabs.

“Sacrifices are always needed to put structures in place.

“Starting from the Management to fans to players themselves. But first, it’s the management, and fans who should work hand in hand. The rest will fall in place.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...