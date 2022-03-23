Boni Khalwale Out of Kakamega Gubernatorial Race After Deal With Senator Malala

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has pulled out of the Kakamega gubernatorial contest.

Khalwale, a Deputy President William Ruto stalwart, withdrew his bid to support Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who is seeking to succeed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who is serving his second and final term.

In the deal inked at Ruto’s Karen residence, Khalwale will vie for the county’s senate seat in the polls scheduled for August 9, 2022.

The two leaders are members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that comprises Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party, Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya of Moses Wetang’ula.

Also Read: Karua and Khalwale Differ Over the Prosecution of Mwilu

Malala, a member of ANC, played a key role in bringing Ruto and Mudavadi to work together.

Both Mudavadi and Wetang’ula were present when the deal was sealed.

The Kakamega gubernatorial contest had threatened the unity of Kenya Kwanza as Khalwale and Malala clashed over who between them is fit to fly the coalition’s flag in the August polls. The recent spat was witnessed during the Kenya Kwanza rally led by Wetang’ula in Shinoyi market in Kakamega County.

Also Read:Kabogo Wants Ruto To Commit To Protecting Mt Kenya Interests As He Threatens To Ditch Kenya Kwanza

Malala’s main challenger will come from ODM, one of the main parties in the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Those eyeing the Kakamega seat on ODM ticket include former Ketraco Managing director Fernandez Barasa, Deputy Governor Philip Kutima and Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...