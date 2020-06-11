Boni Khalwale Freed On Sh200,000 Police Bond, Expected To Appear In Court On Friday

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been freed on Sh200,000 police bond and is set appear in court on Friday to answer to the charges levelled against him.

Khalwale had earlier been summoned by the police regarding the relief food he had recently distributed to Kakamega residents.

Through a tweet, he confirmed the summon and indicated that he was on his way to honour the same.

“Been summoned by the police to explain why I gave food to people in Kakamega. On my way… ” Khalwale wrote without going into detail.

Been summoned by the police to explain why I gave food to people in Kakamega.

On my way.. pic.twitter.com/biNbE8sPeD — Dr Boni Khalwale, MBChB,CBS (@KBonimtetezi) June 11, 2020

Read: I’ve Been Summoned By Police Over Relief Food I Distributed In Kakamega – Boni Khalwale

Citizen reports that the vocal politician was accompanied by his lawyer Danstan Omari and was freed a few minutes after presenting himself and recording his statement at the DCI offices in Kakamega South.

Khalwale is a known foot solder and ally to Deputy President William Ruto and has never shied away from making it public.

On several occasions, he has found himself in trouble over his utterances with critics of the DP but his allegiance has never swayed.

In an incident last year during Kibra’s by-elections, he was the laughing stock of the country after engaging in a back to back battle with voters. Pictures of him carrying stones and running flooded the internet inviting criticism from all corners.

Read Also: Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale Chased Away From Kibra’s Laini Saba Area (Video)

In the most recent incident, the former legislator was teargassed and forced to scamper for safety while addressing a crowd at Muranda Primary School in Shinyalu Sub County.

The police stated that the meeting was illegal and flouted the government regulations on social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Before the meeting was ended abruptly, Khalwale had was lashing out at trade unionist Francis Atwoli, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, area Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and leaders who attended a meeting held in Kajiado to deliberate on Luhya unity ahead of the 2022 elections.

“If it was a meeting for Luhya leaders, how come Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and I (Khalwale) were not invited? It is after the meeting that they attempt to dethrone Wetang’ula as the Ford Kenya party leader and hurling insults at Mudavadi began. Our community is not for auction again,” said Khalwale.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu