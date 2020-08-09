Bongo Star Harmonize, Wife Sarah Expecting Their First Child

Tanzanian Bongo Star Rajab Abdul Kahali popularly known as Harmonize and Italian wife Sarah Michelloti are expecting their first child together.

During a gig in Dodoma on Saturday, the Uno hitmaker revealed that he was expecting a baby with his wife and responded to his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wolper whom he claimed was bad-mouthing his family.

According to Tanzanian blogs, Wolper had labeled Sarah a sponsor and alluded that she was catering for Harmonize’s flashy lifestyle.

“I had planned not to say anything about this but she has continuously been saying bad things about Sarah. When you call a woman that I love sponsor, how do you expect me to react, as a human being it hurts. I mean someone who you are expecting a baby with because Sarah is pregnant,” Harmonize is quoted by a local publication.

Although the due date for the delivery is unclear, it is obvious that Harmonize and Sarah who has recently been out of the limelight are soon to welcome their bundle of joy.

Last year, the two lovebirds made their union official through an invite-only lavish ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu intimated that they first officiated their wedding according to the Muslim wedding tradition before they, later on, held a white wedding reception party.

The two have been together for a little over four years now and were engaged during a trip to Italy where Harmonize is said to have popped the question.

Apparently, the “Happy Birthday” crooner went on one knee in front of Sarah’s family and close friends.

Their courtship and marriage have however not been a bed of roses as it was on several occasions rocked with cheating claims with rumors that they had called it quits.

In a song, Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize’s former boss had revealed that Sarah had an affair with one of their bodyguards, Mwarabu Fighter.

They however managed to get over their issues and sailed through to their marriage.

