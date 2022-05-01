Bongo Star Harmonize Arrested In Nairobi

Tanzanian musician Rajab Abdul Kahali, popularly known as Harmonize, has reportedly been arrested in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Bongo Flava star, who was scheduled to leave Kenya on Sunday, was taken into custody after skipping several club appearances in the city last night despite having allegedly received huge sums of money in bookings.

Apparently, the money was collected by Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi on a promise that the singer would perform in the clubs without the knowledge of promoter Melamani Limited, who brought ‘Konde Boy’ to the country.

The artiste had earlier headlined the Afrika Moja Concert at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the only event Melamani Limited claims to have been aware of.

Also Read: Harmonize Blasted for Buying YouTube Views after Surpassing BTS Record with 1.3 million Views in 24 Seconds

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that the singer failed to appear in one of the establishments owned by a former Nairobi County Governor despite having received Ksh3 million in payment.

In some of the appearances, the ‘Uno’ hitmaker made in Kenya, he left revelers disappointed after performing for less than five minutes.

“I paid Ksh.450,000 to Melamani Limited for harmonize to come to the club for a party and to be with the fans for one and a half hours, but when he came he only stayed for not more than five minutes,” lamented Jor Barsil, a director at Captain’s Lounge in Sabaki, Athi River.

Harmonize is being held at Kileleshwa Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...