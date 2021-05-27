Bongo Star Alikiba, Wife Amina Welcome Second Child

Bongo star and musician Ali Saleh Gentamilan popularly known for his stage name Ali Kiba and wife Amina Khalef have reportedly welcomed their second child together.

According to a local publication, this has been confirmed by a close friend who revealed that the couple was keeping things off social media.

“I would want to reveal much but it’s true Ali’s wife had been pregnant until last week when she welcomed their second child. The newborn is a boy,” a close friend is quoted by the publication.

Last week, through her insta-Stories, Amina shared a photo of a newborn hence kept fans guessing and speculating.

In 2019, it was rumored that the couple had separated with reports indicating that the wife had moved out of their matrimonial home and back to Kenya.

In a song titled Mshumaa, Alikiba confessed to missing his wife adding that he regretted leaving her.

“Nakumiss. Tutaonana, hata Mungu akipanga, nikufe kesho, tutaonana tena. Ifike kesho, waniweke kwa mchanga, nikufe kesho.” the lyrics of the song said.

The news of Alikiba’s marriage to Kenyan beauty Amina Khalef broke the internet, with pictures depicting a high-class wedding attended by who is who in the society.

Among those in attendance were Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and TV presenter Jamal Gaddafi.

However, barely a year into the marriage and after having their first child, the couple started experiencing marital issues.

In an interview, the Mwana hitmaker shut down the speculations disclosing that marriage was not easy but they were working on being better partners.

