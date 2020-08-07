Journalist Bonface Osano Joins Race For FKF Presidency

Renowned African football journalist Bonface Osano is the latest entrant in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential race.

FKF Electoral Board is expected to give a roadmap for the repeat polls next week Tuesday.

Osano, 34, is not new to football management, he has previously served as Deputy Secretary of former Kenyan Premier League side, Agro Chemicals FC.

He promises to give Kenyan football a new face and restore credibility in it’s management.

“Kenyan football needs a fresh breath of air; most of the people who are offering themselves for the top job have been tested and failed spectacularly. It’s time for a credible person with fresh ideas to move the game to the next level,” said Osano.

In a media statement, Osano says that his bid is based on four broad pillars namely governance and accountability, partnerships, commercialization and development.

“I intend to make FKF self sustaining in four years. The plan is to see that the federation can run all it’s programs independently like the South Africa’s football body (SAFA), and to achieve this, good governance and accountability will be key to attract more partners.”

He pledges to incorporate Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) within FKF.

“Secondary schools have continued to play a vital role in nurturing football talents and I want to work with them closely. I want to facilitate training of teachers who are involved in coaching to a minimum of CAF C badge.”

His short term plan is to take the Harambee Stars and Starlets to the next Nations Cups and to ensure the two top tier leagues are properly managed and players’ welfare well taken care of.

Osano will be up against the incumbent Nick Mwendwa, Herbert Mwachiro, Nick Musonye among others.

