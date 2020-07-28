Bondo OCPD Antony Wafula Dies After Developing Breathing Problems

Cases of people collapsing and dying after developing breathing problems are on the rise amid the Covid-19 pandemic with the latest being Bondo officer commanding the police division (OCPD) Antony Wafula.

Mr Wafula is said to have developed breathing difficulties a week after visiting Nairobi.

The OCPD was rushed to Bondo Sub-county Referral Hospital on Monday night at around 10pm.

Unfortunately, he passed on at 1am on Tuesday.

According to Siaya County Police Commander Mr Francis Kooli, the deceased had also complained of chest pains and had a fever.

The officer confirmed that Mr Wafula’s samples were taken to Kemri labs in Kisumu for Covid-19 tests.

“We are doing this to establish if he had Covid-19 given the symptoms and going by the fact that he had recently travelled to Nairobi,” he said.

He added, “We have lost a dependable and reliable officer who was known to work without being supervised.”

Last Friday, the principal of Chania Boys High School Allan Macharia collapsed and died while he was attending a meeting.

Macharia was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thika Level Five Hospital.

Thika police boss Beatrice Kiraguri said Macharia complained of breathing problems before he collapsed.

