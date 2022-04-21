Bonchari MP Pavel Oimeke To Defend Seat as an Independent Candidate after ODM Handed Opponent Ticket

Bonchari MP Pavel Oimeke is a disgruntled member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after the party allegedly denied him the chance to defend his seat on its ticket.

The former EPRA managing director was elected 11 months ago following the death of Oroo Oyioka.

Speaking to the Nation, the legislator blamed Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and his Kitutu Chache counterpart for his woes.

“Yes, ODM, Mr Arati and Onyonka are to blame. I will advise later on my next move,” he told the daily.

Read: IEBC Clears Graft Suspect Pavel Oimeke To Run For Bonchari MP Seat

This comes shortly after the Raila Odinga-led outfit handed the ticket to US-based businessman Jonah Onkendi.

Mr Onkendi was on the ballot in the May by-election on The New Democrats (TND) party ticket. He came in fourth.

Taking to social media, Oimeke told the electorate that he will defend his seat as an independent candidate.

“Sad day for the people of Abanchari and the Gusii Nation at large. Today we have witnessed democracy on trial yet again as the ODM party denied me, the people’s choice the ODM ticket to defend my seat courtesy Simba Arati and Onyonka. We will not allow leaders to be imposed on the people,” he wrote.

He added: “After further consultations with Abanchari, I will be defending my seat as an independent candidate. The people of Bonchari are Supreme and we will not allow some people to impose leaders on us. Let’s meet at the ballot.”

The electorate have on the other hand insisted that the legislator is an absentee leader.

As for Mr Onkendi, he was handed the ticket on Wednesday after a poll showed he was the most preferred candidate.

“I am delighted and I am confident that I will win the August General Election,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...