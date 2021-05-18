Bonchari By-election: Police Cordon Off Hotel Where ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna Spent Night

Police have cordoned off Ufanisi Resort where Orange Democratic Party (ODM) secretary general Edwin Sifuna spent the night ahead of Bonchari by-election.

Sifuna spent the night in the hotel alongside ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire together with some of ODM candidate’s agents spent the night.

“Police have cordoned off Ufanisi Resort where ODM Party officials SG Sifuna and Treasurer Bosire together with some of our candidate’s agents spent the night.,” ODM said on social media.

Speaking to a local news outlet, the SG said he managed to sneak out through the back door before the police sealed off the area.

“I sneaked through the back door before they trapped us inside the hotel. Bosire (ODM’s National Treasure Timothy Bosire) is still stranded inside,” Sifuna complained.

ODM has fronted former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director-General Pavel Oimeke to contest for the seat which was left vacant following the death of John Oroo Oyioka

This comes a day after Sifuna claimed that there are four boxes full of marked ballots stuffed at a senior politician’s residence in Kisii town.

“SG @edwinsifuna says he has information of the presence of four boxes full of marked ballot papers at the residence of a Senior Politician in Kisii town. He warns that any attempt to sneak those ballot papers to any polling station will be resisted with full force,” wrote the party.

The contest has attracted 13 individuals including Margaret Nyabuto of Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC), Teresa Bitutu (UDA) and Zebedeo John Opore (Jubilee) among others.

ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen in a letter dated May 6 claimed that state machinery were campaigning for Opore. Ong’wen claimed administrators publicly rallied locals to vote for Opore in breach of Public Officers Ethics Act which requires them to be apolitical. “We wish to register our complaint with the commission following a series of well-calculated, planned and executed systemic activities by a section of the state’s administrative and security agencies, whose overall import is to adversely influence a free, fair and democratic electoral process,” Ong’wen said.

