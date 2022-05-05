SA’s Bonang Matheba, IK Osakioduwa to Host Eighth AMVCAs in Lagos

The multi-talented Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, and South Africa’s media darling Bonang Matheba will host this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

The award show is set to be held on May 14 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Bonang is a multi–award winning radio host, TV presenter and style icon renowned for her flamboyant presentation skills and her signature voice on South African radio and television.

She has hosted several award shows and prominent events, including 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards, the pre-shows for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards and 2016 BET Awards, and Miss South Africa 2019.

Announcing the awards’ hosts, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola said: “We are excited to have Bonang join IK as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. Together they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars.”

Speaking on her AMVCA debut, Bonang expressed her excitement saying, “It’s been a long time coming.”

“It’s always such an honor to host live productions and I think after COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. I’ve always wanted to work with IK. I am a huge fan of his. So, I’m looking forward to that too,” she said.

IK began his career in 2001 as a radio on-air personality and became popular for his entertaining style of presentation. He has since gone to host several high profile shows and programmes such as Big Brother Africa and is the host of the ongoing Nigerian Idol season 7 competition.

Making his return to the glamorous AMVCA stage, IK said: “I feel really honored to be hosting the AMVCAs again. I’m also really excited about the decision to honor the social media content creators with a category of their own. Trust me when I say, without a doubt this year is going to be another amazing outing for the African film industry”.

AMVCAs organizers announced a special eight-day series of events, starting with an Opening Night on Saturday, 7 May.

This will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show on Sunday and Young Filmmakers’ Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory academy on Monday.

Africa Magic will host industry stakeholders to a special Content Market Workshop on Tuesday and a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Wednesday.

A Digital Content Creators’ brunch to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators will be held on Thursday followed by a special gala for nominees on Friday.

The glamorous awards night will be on Saturday and will air live on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4pm.

