Bomet: Woman Fatally Injures Lover after He Busted Her in a Room with Another Man

A 24-year-old man has succumbed to stab wounds after an attempt to confront his lover over infidelity in Bomet.

Weldon Terer, who worked as a boda boda mechanic at Ndanai trading center in Bomet County, is said to have busted his 20-year-old lover with another man in their rented house over the weekend.

Witnesses said the woman stabbed Terer in the chest using a kitchen knife after he attempted to force his way into the room where the two were enjoying private moments.

He died on the spot.

The woman escaped death by a whisker after neighbors and members of the public descended on her with blows and kicks over the killing.

Sotik sub-county police boss Francis Ng’ang’a said the woman was rescued from the mob by officers attached to Ndanai Police Station who responded to the scene.

She was rushed to Kapkatet sub-county referral hospital where she is recuperating under police watch.

Police recovered the murder weapon which will be used as evidence in the murder case.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kapkatet mortuary.

