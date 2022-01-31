Bomet Traffic Cop Drives Car into Ditch Over Bribe

A traffic police officer in Bomet County is in trouble for allegedly driving a car into a ditch after the owner refused to heed his bribe demands.

Reports indicate that the said officer stopped a Toyota Probox along the enwek bridge on the Silibwet-Merigi–Kiptagich road and solicited fro bribe. When the driver refused to heed his call, he took away his keys, reversed the car and drove it into a ditch.

In the process, a female pedestrian was injured in the leg and was rushed to the hospital by good samaritans where she is recuperating.

“When the driver slowed down and parked the vehicle by the roadside, one of the police officers … grabbed the keys from the driver without offering any explanation,” said Mr Ezekiel Terer, one of the passengers in the vehicle is quoted by Nation. Read: Traffic Cop Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash on Nairobi-Mombasa Highway The left front side of the car was damaged and towed to a local garage with police officers pledging to have it repaired. The incident has ignited mixed reactions from netizens with a majority claiming that is the new normal on roads. Apparently, traffic police officers are strategically placed on every roadblock to collect bribes from motorists as low as Sh200. Failure by the drivers to heed the call puts them in hot soup. Thus, they are calling on relevant authorities to put a stop to the matter and save drivers who are harassed daily. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

