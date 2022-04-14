Bomet: Senatorial Aspirant Wilson Sossion Alleges Massive Rigging in UDA Nominations

Chaos rocked various polling centres in Bomet County on Thursday as a section of aspirants seeking the UDA party ticket alleged malpractice in the ongoing primaries.

Led by former Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion, the aspirants accused top Bomet politicians including Governor Hillary Barchok of bangling the process.

According to the senatorial aspirant, there was evidence of vote-rigging at Tenwek High School after marked ballots were found in the centre.

“This sad event occurred at midnight and I reported to the Silipwet police station, and I confirm that police were able to impound ballot papers and ballot papers that were being transported to an unknown and unsecure destination,” Sossion said.

In the Senate contest, the alleged ballot papers had the name of Wakili Hillary Kiprotich Sigei marked. The third aspirant in the race is the sitting Senator Christopher Langat.

Other aspirants who dismissed the exercise as shambolic are Governor Barchok’s rival Dr John Mosonik and Bomet Central MP hopeful Joyce Korir.

They complained that some presiding officers took ballot materials to their homes and stayed with them overnight.

The aspirants want the ongoing exercise called off saying it would undermine the integrity of the primaries.

“There is nothing wrong in suspending the exercise for a few hours, a day or a week if necessary. It has been done before. Consult the party and give us an acceptable position now,” Sossion said in a message to the National Executive Board.

The UDA party led by Deputy President William Ruto is conducting primaries at 15,000 polling stations in 36 counties ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Yesterday, the presidential hopeful promised a fair exercise for all aspirants.

