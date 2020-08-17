Bomet Senator Langat Released, Accused of Administering Oath To 200 Youths

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat has been freed after recording a statement at the Bomet Police Station.

Addressing his supporters after being grilled, the lawmaker said that he was accused of administering an oath to some 200 youths in Narok.

That on August 12, the senator tried to turn the youths against the neighboring community.

“I am accused that on August 12, I mobilised 200 youths from Bomet and took them to Amalo River and administered an oath for them and finally engaged them in fighting the Maasai whereby many of them lost their lives,” he said.

Langat denied being in the locality on the said day. In fact, he said, he was in Parliament on the material day.

He urged the investigating officers to thoroughly look into the matter as he thanked his constituents for supporting him.

His lawyer, Nelson Havi said that the legislator was not harassed by the arresting officers.

Langat was arrested on Monday morning after a standoff with the police for hours.

According to his colleagues, the senator was on Sunday advised to travel to his home county to avoid arrest.

Majority leader Samuel Phogisio is said to have urged the senator to leave in a bid to prevent him from voting against the Revenue Allocation Formula.

His counterparts from Kakamega and Samburu, Cleophas Malala and Steve Lelegwe respectively are yet to be freed.

Malala was apprehended for allegedly distributing sanitizers without observing social distance.

Lelegwe on the other hand was nabbed on his way to Parliament.

The charges against him are yet to be known.

