Bomet Senator Langat Arrested At Nyayo Estate Home

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat has been apprehended.

The lawmaker was arrested in the presence of his lawyer and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi.

According to Kipchumba Murkomen, Langat is being taken to Nairobi Area Police Station.

Earlier, reports indicated that Samburu senator Steve Lelegwe was also taken in for questioning. He was apparently on his way to the senate when he was stopped at Riverside.

He is allegedly being taken to Samburu.

Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala whereabouts are yet to be discovered. Four police cars are said to have surrounded his home from the wee hours of the Monday morning.

On Monday morning Nandi senator Samson Cherargei sought to have the senate sitting adjourned until the three members were present.

The motion was supported by the members who declined to debate the Revenue Allocation Bill until their colleagues’ are released.

Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said, “When one member is in trouble it does not matter who is winning .. we need to adjourn this matter until our colleagues are found.”

Senator George Khaniri on his part said: “We want the house to adjourn until our colleagues are released to come and debate here with us.”

Team Kenya leader, Johnson Sakaja urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to allow his legacy be tainted by sideshows.

“The intention of the arrest is very clear… Mr. Speaker you can even summon the IG here to explain to us now why would you go to Senator Malala’s house at 3am. Is he a witch, wizard, nightrunner…?” he posed.

The senate stands adjourned until 2.30 pm when the Security Committee will table a report on the three members.

