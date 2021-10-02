Bomet Man Attempts Suicide after Allegedly Killing Wife Over Loan

A 32-year-old man in Kipreres, Bomet County has attempted to take away his life after killing his wife over a loan. He has been identified as Nickson Sang.

According to the area chief Robert Kataam, the man slit the throat of his 25-year-old wife and dumped the body a few meters from their homestead. This, the chief said was an attempt to cover the murder to make residents believe she had been murdered elsewhere.

Following the discovery of the body, angry villagers stormed his house only to find him writhing in pain after consuming poison.

He was rushed to Longisa referral Hospital where he is currently undergoing medication.

The incident has angered the locals who are baying for Sang’s blood.

Reports indicate that the couple had previously quarreled over a loan they had borrowed from Mulot Trading Center.

The amount is however yet to be disclosed as the body of the deceased has been transferred to Longisa Mortuary.

