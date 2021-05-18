Bomet County Adopts Automated Payment System to Boost Revenue Collection

Bomet county has adopted an automated e-pay system in efforts to ramp up revenue collection. The county is targeting Sh300 million revenue for the financial year 2020/2021. The county Governor Hillary Barchok launched the system in partnership with Jambopay, the company running Nairobi’s eJijiPay.

The governor said Bomet county had been unable to meet its own potential of Sh700 million revenue from its own sources annually.

“Revenue collection has been a major challenge and we have been delivering less than a quarter of our potential because of the manual systems that we have been using over the years.” Barchok said.

County Executive Committee for Finance (CEC) Andrew Kimutai said Bomet had been failing to meet its financial objective due to loopholes in the present cash manual system. This has slowed down development of projects in the region.

“We have been facing challenges with our revenue collection, in the financial year 2019/2020 our target was Sh245 million but we managed Sh211 million. We have realized that revenue from our people might be ending up in wrong hands hence the implementation of the system,” Kimutai said.

He said residents would willingly pay the required rates if they were sure the money would not be diverted along the way.

Kimutai however said that improvement in revenue collection would be realized after the Covid-19 pandemic which had affected many businesses.

“Improvements in terms of higher revenue collection is likely going to be seen in other years due to the impact of Corona on businesses,” said Kimutai.

Through the e-payment system, the fees will be paid directly to the County’s revenue bank account. It will reportedly be monitored in real-time to minimize loopholes and improve efficiency.

