Former Bomachage Borabu MP, Joel Onyancha Passes On

Former Bomachage Borabu Mp, Joel Onyancha. / COURTESY
Former Bomachage Borabu Mp, Joel Onyancha. / COURTESY

Former Bomachage Borabu Mp, Joel Onyancha passed on on Wednesday evening at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

Onyancha reportedly suffered a stroke before taking his last breath.

”He was watching the Supreme Court proceedings before being rushed to the hospital by family members,” his brother, Evans Onyancha told the Nation.

The deceased had in the August 8 polls vied for the Mp seat but lost to Zadock Ogutu.

