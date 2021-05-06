Bolt Ventures Into Car Hire Services with the Launch of “Bolt Drive”

Ride-hailing taxi service, Bolt, has announced plans to venture into car hiring as it seeks to expand its revenue streams. The service will offer a “Bolt Drive” on the app where users can select the nearest available vehicles. Private owners and fleet companies dealing in car hire can register with Bolt as providers.

Bolt did not disclose the exact launch date of the services, but shared that the pricing will be based on the selected car model, the duration of the trip, distance driven and fuel prices.

Earlier this year, the company ventured into food delivery. The service is currently available in Nairobi with plans to expand to the 16 urban centres where Bolt operates.

In Estonia, where the service is already available, car rental prices start from Sh9.03 per minute and Sh19.35 per kilometre. Daily and weekly rentals are charged at the maximum.

While renting a car, users will not be required to pay for parking or fuel the car, meaning the trip charges will be all inclusive.

Regular Car hire services in Kenya cost between Sh2,500 and Sh7,000 per day, depending on the model of the car. Customers are normally required to fuel the cars and meet other costs.

Bolt says the new service will offer an alternative for short trips.

