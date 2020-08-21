Taxi-hailing Firm Bolt Ventures Into The Food Delivery Business

Taxi-hailing service Bolt has announced that it is venturing into the food delivery business in Kenya.

The company is exploring alternative revenue streams since the ride-hailing business was hit hard following restrictions in place due to Covid-19.

Bolt advertised the position of a Country Manager for its food delivery business in Kenya, with operations expected to commence towards the end of the year.

“We’re already present in 30+ markets across Europe and Africa. Now, it’s time for us to bring the know-how around building a mobility platform to the food delivery industry,” read the notice by the firm on the recruitment.

Kenya has faced a series of restriction since March when the first case of Coronavirus was announced in the country. Inter-county travel restrictions, lock-downs and nationwide curfew contributed to the decline of the taxi business.

Eateries have also been hit hard by the pandemic and until two months ago, only take-away services were permitted. Sit-in customers are now allowed albeit with fewer hours and strict protocols in compliance with Health Authorities.

With the decline in business for both food and transport, the two have forged a somewhat symbiotic relationship with eateries relying more on take away orders and taxi-hailing services embracing the food business for revenue.

Ride-hailing app Uber already ventured into the food delivery business and in its earnings call last month the company attributed most its second-quarter revenue to food deliveries.

Eateries are now enlisted online with the support of delivery services including Uber Eats, Jumia Food, Glovo and Yum.

Bolt did not mention how much the deliveries would cost but the rest of the players charge between Sh50 and Sh200 depending on the distance. Jumia food also has an option where clients can pay a monthly fee for unlimited deliveries.

Bolt will leverage on its existing network and customer base to launch the service in Kenya. Bolt Food is already available in its Native, Estonia and is planning an expansion into its other markets in Europe and Africa.

The company indicated that it was launching the service in response to customers who want them to venture into food delivery.

