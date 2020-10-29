Bolt to Involve the DCI In Driver Vetting Process

Taxi hailing service, Bolt will start working with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to double check the details and backgrounds of new drivers signing up on the app. This is in a bid to boost customer safety.

Typically, Ride hailing apps such as Bolt, Uber and Little Cab carry out their own vetting processes before signing up drivers on the platforms. Most of these companies ask for a driving licence, a certificate of good conduct, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

Bolt is however looking to tighten any loose ends by involving the services of the DCI. The company says that anybody with a criminal past will be blocked.

“To further bolster ride safety, Bolt has also strengthened its drivers screening processes and is closely monitoring drivers for criminal offences in real-time, conducting periodic inspection of their vehicles and also providing them with safety training on how to recognise, avoid, or calm potentially violent situations,” Bolt country manager Ola Akinnusi said.

Bolt and Uber currently have a safety feature for customers which allows them to share their ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) by sharing their trip live with a trusted contact.

The company also has an SOS feature which allows drivers to use an SOS emergency button that is embedded with an emergency tracking device and location trailing features for their security.

Bolt customers and drivers can also cancel trips with a single tap on the app. The firm says it has also improved its customer support to enable better access and improve customer experience.

“We’ve up-scaled our safety features and policies guidelines on our platform that are easily accessible from the app’s home screen such as the driver and rider SOS button, giving drivers and riders a quick way to contact first responders in the event that something goes wrong during a Bolt trip,” Mr Akinnusi said.

Many taxi hailing service customers have taken to social media to recount various incidences signalling a safety gap in the industry.

