Bolt to Allow Drivers Set their Own Fares, Riders to Select Drivers

Bolt is rolling out a new feature that will give both drivers and riders more flexibility. Drivers will be able to set their own prices while passengers will be able to select their preferred driver.

The move is aimed at empowering drivers on the platform, by allowing them to take control of the costs of their services.

Bolt’s Regional Manager for East Africa Kenneth Micah said the feature will allow drivers to set their prices per kilometre based on their preferences and local environment.

“The moves are expected to lead to a better functioning marketplace,” he said.

The feature is not set to default, meaning the drivers can still use the app’s standard pricing

The digital taxi industry has been dogged by complaints by drivers asking for better rates. The new feature will give them flexibility in pricing trips on the app. Previously, drivers have resorted to rejecting or canceling trips if they found the rates unsatisfactory

Along with this, riders have also gotten a new feature allowing them to select their preferred driver based on factors such as their rating, costs, and the estimated time of arrival (ETA). Riders will also be able to see more details about their driver including their name, photo, and car details before they can make the decision.

Nairobi will be the first city to pilot the features for the African market, according to Micah.

“The company has grown rapidly in Kenya due to its competitive commission model which results in high earnings for drivers and lower prices for passengers,” he said.

