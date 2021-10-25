Joke! Usain Bolt Summarises Man United Horror Show Against Liverpool

A joke, that’s how sprint lord Usain Bolt summarised Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to arch rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 100m race world record holder is a staunch fan of the Red Devils.

Joke — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 24, 2021

In the match at Old Trafford on Sunday, Egypt’s Mohammed Salah scored a hat-trick – becoming the highest African top scorer in the English league with 107 goals.

Ivorian Didier Drogba held the record previously.

Salah also became the first player to score an away Premier League hat-trick at Man Utd and the first to do so in all competitions after Ronaldo Nazário back in 2003.

Liverpool found themselves 2-0 up at the Old Trafford inside the first 15 minutes through Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, before Mohamed Salah then grabbed two goals before half-time, and then completed his hat-trick after the break.

Like this: Like Loading...