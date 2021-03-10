Bolt Rolls Out Environmentally friendly Option “Bolt Green”

Taxi Hailing service Bolt, has added a new ride category called “Bolt Green” which offers eco-friendly rides as part of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The company announced Wednesday that the new category will comprise hybrid and electric cars which reduce emissions during trips, providing greener transport options.

Bolt Green will have similar rates to the Basic Bolt Category, with a minimum fare of Sh300.

“We continue to scale up our operations for the benefit of our customers and the communities in which we operate. Having electric and hybrid vehicles on our platform is a step towards ensuring environmentally conscious ways for people to move around in the city and reduce our ecological footprint,” Country manager Ola Akinnusi said.

Read: Bolt to Roll Out e-Scooter Services after Sh19.8 billion Funding

“The new category also aims at expanding Bolts ride options thereby creating more economic opportunities for drivers and providing passengers with more options to choose from,” he added.

Bolt Green has already been made available to Nairobi customers as the company plans to expand the services to other cities soon. Passengers can select Bolt Green from the options provided on the app at no extra cost.

Bolt Green is part of the company’s “green plan” strategy to reduce its carbon footprint. Last month, Bolt introduced e-scooters in the country.

