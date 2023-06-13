in NEWS

Bolt on Receiving End After Ciku Muiruri’s Daughter Kidnapped by Driver

bolt, ciku muiruri
A Bolt app user [Photo/Courtesy]

Ride-hailing App Bolt is on the receiving end after two young women were kidnapped by their riders at least a week ago.

Erica Gachoka, the daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, and her friend Shanice Agose were taken hostage by Timothy Kiragu Ng’ang’a (34) and Samuel Kipkurui (33) along Rhapta Road, Westlands.

The suspects are said to have picked up the victims in Westlands after they requested a taxi through the Bolt App. They were headed to Kilimani.

“But when the ride arrived along Rhapta road in Westlands and they got in, the driver threatened them using a hammer before speeding off towards Thika,” said DCI.

Erica and Shanice were rescued on Sunday by detectives in a one-room house in Mang’u, Gatundu North Constituency.

They were pretty “shaken and weak”, the police said.

On Tuesday, however, Bolt took to social media to inform the public that they assisted the police with investigations.

Bolt also took the time to remind its clients of the safety measures available in the app and also asked users to avoid using taxis whose car registration details do not match those provided in the app.

“At Bolt we take the safety and well-being of our passengers very seriously and we strictly condemn any acts of violence or aggression,” said Bolt.

In the comment section, Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) highlighted incidences of theft and violence involving Bolt riders.

Here are some of the comments:

Others have encouraged those still using the ride hailing app to get rid of it and switch to other safer apps.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

BoltCiku MuiruriErica Gachoka

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

lilian omollo

DPP Withdraws Graft Charges Against Ex-PS Lilian Omollo