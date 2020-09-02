Bolt Lite Expands To Nakuru And Kisumu

Ride hailing app, Bolt, has expanded its Bolt-Lite services to users in Nakuru and Kisumu. Bolt Lite is a more affordable ride category on the app and the company says that it will “increase the number of rides and decrease the time drivers wait for the next order.”

Bolt has four categories on the app: The base option, XL for those who prefer luxury, Protect which has extra precaution against Covid-19 and now Bolt Lite depending on the rating of the vehicle. Drivers can switch to different categories on the platform to maximize their returns.

“We launched Bolt Lite in Nairobi in 2019 to give customers more options to choose from. With Bolt, we can meet their dynamic needs while we continue to provide affordable and convenient transportation services to everyone. We have seen tremendous support from both our customers and drivers. We are looking into meeting the increasing demand from Kisumu and Nakuru for the same service.”

Bolt Lite category is similar to its rival’s Uber Chap Chap where smaller vehicles are priced more affordably for small, quick trips.

The Bolt Protect category is also a new addition from the company. Although all other cabs already offer riders and drivers precaution against Covid-19 by ensuring both parties wear masks and sanitize, Bolt Protect rides are fitted with a protective nylon film dividing the driver’s seat and the passengers’ seats at the back.

The film is designed to limit airflow and create distance between the rider and the driver, ultimately acting as a barrier.

