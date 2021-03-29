Bolt Launches Food Delivery Service in Kenya

Taxi-hailing service Bolt has launched its Bolt-food delivery service in Kenya as the country goes into lockdown occasioned by the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said it has already onboarded 200 restaurants including KFC, Big Square, Pizza Mojo, Urban Gourmet Burger, Debonairs Pizza, Steers Ohcha Noodle Bar, The Chef House, Wings Kenya Alchemist, Shokudo Japanese, Barista & Co, Mercado, Awash Ethiopian restaurant, Charlie’s Bistro and Bao Box, among others. Bolt has plans to make new additions on the list on a daily basis.

“Food delivery has been a popular request for quite some time and we are glad to bring this service to the millions of people who are using our platform. The infrastructure and experience we have built up with our ride-hailing business give us a good platform to expand and diversify our services.” Edgar Kipngetich Kitur, Bolt Food Country Manager said.

“We have a rich history in disrupting markets and will be applying our experience to our food delivery platform and offer affordable delivery fees, better working conditions for our couriers and you can find our favourite brands selection. We are launching with amazing restaurant promotions and free delivery.” he said

Users will need to download the Bolt Food Delivery App to order food. They will then choose from the restaurants available, select their food from the menu and enter their address details. The app will then display your shopping cart and amount before you can confirm the order. You can then select your preferred means of payment, make the payment and get a receipt in your email address.

“We are committed to transforming the food delivery sector in Kenya through quality services at affordable costs. We continue to serve our customers better and provide a viable economic opportunity to thousands of people. All existing drivers are welcome to join the delivery platform but we will be using motorbikes as our primary means of delivering food to ensure fast, efficient service but have bicycles and skaters” added Edgar Kipngetich Kitur.

Kenya will be the third country where the service is rolled out after it was launched in South Africa and Ghana.

Uber Eats, Jumia Food, Glovo and other food delivery apps are already available in the country.

