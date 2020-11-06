Bolt Introduces Web Browser Option For Hailing Rides

Bolt has unveiled a new way of accessing their services through a web browser. Customers will now be able to access taxi services using the cost effective alternative.

Bolt says the web browser option is a great alternative for riders who have mobile phones with limited capabilities.

The app user experience can be affected by a number of factors including low phone storage and a weak internet connection.

The web browser is ideal for computer users as well as users who are conscious of the amounts of money spent on data.

“The Option of using the bolt web app is a more inclusive step for everyone, taking into account concerns related to data cost, cell phone capabilities, storage, strength of the internet connection and preference to order a ride using a computer,” Said Ola Akinnusi, Bolt’s Country manager.

To use the Bolt web browser, go to the URL bolt.eu. You will then be required to input your cell phone number where you will receive an OTP number for authentication.

Once you complete this step, select your destination of choice. The rides can be paid using cash or card depending on your preference. Just like in the app, you will also be able to give a rating and tip your driver at the end of the ride.

“Bolt web app can work on any device that has a web browser, including tablets, laptops and even phones with limited storage and poor connection from time to time,” Akinnusi said.

The web browser option also comes with the various Bolt Categories including; Bolt Lite, Bolt Protect, Boda, Bolt XL and Bolt Plus.

