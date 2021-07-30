Bolt Introduces Early Cash-out Option for Drivers

Drivers signed up on Estonian-owned digital taxi company, Bolt, will now be able to access instant cash on the app.

The new feature which will allow drivers to withdraw income whenever they need it. Dubbed Early Cash-out, the feature allows drivers instant access to their income including passenger discount refunds, bonuses and card payments.

Currently, drivers signed up on most of the taxi hailing apps including Bolt and Uber are expected to wait for about one week before accessing their dues.

The Bolt Early cash-out option puts the firm ahead of its competitors, making it a favourable option for its drivers looking to access funds immediately.

Taxi hailing apps in the country recently reviewed their prices upwards in line with the increased oil prices.

