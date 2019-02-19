List Of Bogus Degrees Offered In Kenyan Universities According To Commission for University Education

Thousands of students enrolled for degree courses in 26 universities in Kenya risk graduating with bogus degrees, a report by Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has revealed.

According to KUCCPS, the universities are teaching the courses illegally as the Commission for University Education (CUE) has not approved them and therefore regarded invalid.

The commission is in charge of education quality in Kenyan universities and is mandated to approve all courses before they are taught.

On the other hand, KUCCPS formerly Joint Admission Board, is tasked with the responsibility of placing students in different universities in Kenya as well as advising the government on matters relating to University and College student placement.

According to a local daily, illegal courses being offered in the universities include bachelor of arts in geography, political science, community development, development and policy studies and counselling psychology.

Other invalid arts courses according to CUE are Economics, Kiswahili, International relations, Public administration and governance, and Peace education.

The commission further questions science courses being taught in some universities in Kenya. They include applied statistics with computing, actuarial science, botany, informatics, natural resource management, management and information, human nutrition and dietetics, public health, and biochemistry.

Some of the universities affected include:

1.Tom Mboya University College

The report indicates that the university is teaching 25 degree courses without the commission’s approval, affecting about 810 students.

2. Garissa University

It is reported to be teaching 8 illegal courses, affecting 385 students.

3. Highlands Evangelical University

Seven of the courses taught in the university are invalid.

4. University of Embu

The University is reported to be teaching 6 illegal courses without the approval of the commission.

5. Kisii University

The report indicates that the Kisii based institution is teaching 5 illegal courses.

The question many Kenyans are asking even as 90,744 2018 KCSE candidates are set to join some of these institutions this year, is what the commission is doing to stop the institutions from teaching these courses.

