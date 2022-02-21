Bogonko Bosire’s Father Dies A Month After Son Took Own Life

The father of missing journalist Bogonko Bosire is dead.

Mr David Bosire passed away on Monday afternoon, barely a month after his son, Joshua Bosire, took his own life.

Bogonko’s cousin, Douglas Kimaiga Obiria, said Mr Bosire died at his home in Kuresoi North.

“Bogonko’s father died in his sleep on Monday afternoon. He had been ailing for a long time and the sickness is attributed to the disappearance of his son years ago. He developed a mental problem after he searched for his missing son in vain,” said Obiria.

Read: Bogonko Bosire’s Brother, Joshua, Takes Own Life Over Depression

Family intimated that the deceased had at some point struggled with depression.

In January, Winfred Nyang’anyi Bosire, the deceased’s daughter, told Kahawa Tungu that Joshua ingested a poisonous substance after threatening to take his own life for a while.

“Joshua was depressed, he was also battling alcoholism which came as a result of Bogonko’s mysterious disappearance,” said Winfred.

Joshua lived with Bogonko in the same apartment in South B from 2009 until the latter’s disappearance in 2013.

Read Also: Not Yet Forgotten: Family, Friends Hold Candle-lighting Event For Bogonko Bosire

Bogonko also hosted Winfred for some time before she moved out to rent her own house.

Joshua moved back home to help take care of their ailing father after Bogonko’s disappearance. He was reportedly overwhelmed as a caretaker.

Bogonko, considered a genius journalist in Kenya has been missing for close to nine years, with several conspiracy theories being coined to explain his disappearance.

Bogonko’s family told Nation last year that former State House operative Dennis Itumbi knew something about Bogonko’s disappearance since they were close friends from their days at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

Itumbi, however, maintains that he knows nothing about Bogonko’s whereabouts. He told the daily last year that he might be dead.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...