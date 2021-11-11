Boeing Admits Responsibility for 2019 Ethiopian Plane Crash, Paving Way for Pursuit of Individual Claims

Aeroplane manufacturer, Boeing, has taken responsibility for the 2019 Ethiopian Airways Flight 302 plane crash, paving way for pursuit of individual claims by victims’ families.

The 737-Max aircraft lost control just six minutes after leaving Addis Ababa’s Bole Airport in March 2019, crashing into a nearby town. All passengers aboard the plane perished.

“Boeing is committed to ensuring that all families who lost loved ones in the accidents are fully and fairly compensated for their loss,” the company said in a statement.

The settlement arrived at by the manufacturer does not involve any monetary compensation. However, families of victims who perished in the crash are now allowed to pursue individual claims and seek monetary compensation.

Although Boeing has taken responsibility and paved the way for individual claims, the families have to file for the claims in a US Court, which might make the road to compensation a tad difficult for some families.

32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians eight Chinese, eight Italians, eight Americans, seven French, seven British, six Egyptians, five Dutch, four people with UN passports, four Indians and three Russians were killed when the Nairobi-bound plane crashed on the Sunday morning.

There were also two Moroccans, two Israelis, one Belgian, one Ugandan, one Yemeni, one Sudanese, one Togolese, one Mozambican, and one Norwegian

“This is a significant milestone for the families in their pursuit of justice against Boeing, as it will ensure they are all treated equitably and eligible to recover full damages under Illinois law while creating a pathway for them to proceed to a final resolution, whether through settlements or trial,” the victims’ lead attorneys, Robert Clifford, Steven Marks and Justin Green, said.

The Ethiopian flight was the second Boeing 737-Max aircraft to be involved in a crash within a six month period. Following the incident, the US authorities grounded the 737-Max, asking Boeing to fix the plane’s faulty software.

Boeing has since admitted that its software was to blame in the plane’s loss of control and subsequent destruction. According to the settlement, the manufacturer says the plane was in an unsafe condition to fly.

The 737-Max were re-issued certification to start flying again early this year.

