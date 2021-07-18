Body of Missing Kikuyu Musician Wanjaro Junior Found in Masinga Dam

The body of missing Kikuyu musician has been found floating at the crocodile infested Masinga dam in Embu County.

Edward Irungu Njaro alias Wanjaro Junior is believed to have taken his own life by jumping into the dam.

Wanjaro who went missing on July 14 from his Kasarani home is said to have sent a message indicating that he was in debt.

“When I go missing, don’t waste a lot of time looking for me. My body will be in Sagana River,” a message he allegedly sent read in part.

His vehicle was discovered in Kamweri village near River Tana.

Locals who spotted his lifeless body reported the matter to Makutano Police Station. Officers who rushed to the scene transferred the body to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

“Residents going about their businesses spotted the dead man in the dam and alerted the law enforcers who responded fast and retrieved his body,” Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso told the Nation.

"Residents going about their businesses spotted the dead man in the dam and alerted the law enforcers who responded fast and retrieved his body," Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso told the Nation.

Mr Mutiso said the police are reliably informed that Wanjaro was struggling to settle a Sh700,000 debt. "We have reliably learnt that the victim had been struggling to repay the loan and it is likely he took his life due to depression," he told the daily.

The body did not have any physical injuries but will still undergo a postmortem exam to establish the cause of death. The bereaved family has been asked to be patient as officers probe the matter.

The motor vehicle, Mutiso said, was driven away by a family member who positively identified the body.

Wanjaro was the brother to late Kikuyu Benga musician George Wanjara who died in 2007. One of his most popular songs is Wendo ni Mugeria. He leaves behind a wife and two children.