Body of Missing Businesswoman Veronica Kanini Found in Baringo, Suspect Detained

The body of a woman who had missing for a week was discovered in Mogotio, Baringo County.

Veronica Kanini’s remains were found along the banks of Molo River in a “secluded and snake-infested thicket”.

The perpetrator, Moses Kipchirchir Ruto, is said to have led the police to the said location where the officers dug up the victim’s decomposing remains.

On the day she went missing, Kanini, a seat cover vendor, called her husband Marco Njuguna, asking for Sh3,000 at around 6pm.

“As he inquired from her why she needed the money, the keen husband heard a male voice in the background instructing her to speak in Swahili,” said DCI.

A worried Njuguna immediately set off for Mogotio in search of his wife who had also asked her neighbours for money.

After failing to trace her that night, the police contacted sleuths from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau based at the DCI headquarters.

On November 13, however, the prime suspect was busted after detectives stormed his house under the cover of darkness.

Until Wednesday afternoon, Ruto who had denied involvement in Kanini’s death confessed to strangling her to death.

“Ruto told the detectives that after killing her, he left her body at the scene of the murder, before returning the following morning at dawn carrying a jembe,” narrated DCI.

Preliminary investigations conducted by cybercrime and crime scene experts placed Ruto at the scene of Kanini’s murder.

Meanwhile, Kanini’s remains have been moved to Nakuru municipal mortuary pending postmortem.

Custodial orders had earlier been issued at the Eldama Ravine Law Courts, granting detectives 14 days to complete investigations into the murder.

