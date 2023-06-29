Body of Ex-Treasury Official Tom Osinde Found in Migori

The body of former Treasury official Tom Osinde who went missing on June 18 has been discovered in River Kuja in Migori.

Osinde was last seen as he was leaving his Nakuru home for Kisii.

Two workers at the deceased’s Ngata home in Nakuru have since been arrested in connection with his disappearance.

One of the detainees is Osinde’s driver who was allegedly seen driving his Toyota V8 in Nyamira and to the place where it was found by the police.

According to the police, the driver drove the vehicle to a carwash a day after Osinde was reported missing.

“He told us to wash the car from outside only because it was not dirty inside,” a car wash attendant said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect had spent the night in his village with the motor vehicle. He later drove it to Kilgoris where it was discovered.

He apparently told the police that Osinde had asked him to deliver some money to a woman at a petrol station on the day he went missing. But the police said the account of events is false.

“The suspects are being held as we probe allegations of abduction. We have been at the farm for close to three hours and no clues of him there so far,” Rongai head of DCI Donnata Atieno said.

Osinde is the brother to Ken Osinde, the former Chief of Staff in then Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

Ken also served as Kenyan ambassador to Germany between 2010 and 2014.

