Body of One of Four Missing Kitengela Friends Found in a Murang’a Morgue

One of the four men who went missing on April 19 in Kitengela has been found dead.

The body of Elijah Obuong was found in a morgue in Murang’a County on Thursday. It was identified by the deceased’s younger brother Michael Amollo at around 10:40am.

Authorities in the county told the family and members of the press that the body was spotted by sand harvesters near Mukungai River along the Murang’a-Iyego-Kangema road on April 20.

Obuong’s brother said the body had no visible injuries.

The deceased and his three friends, Benjamin Amache Imbai aged 30, Brian Oduor, 36, and Jack Ochieng, 37, were reported missing after sharing a lunch of nyama choma (roasted meat) and drinks at a local pub in Kitengela.

On the day they went missing, the men were spotted arriving at the joint where they enjoyed their meal and drinks. They soon left the club at around 3PM and headed to the parking lot where a Toyota Mark X was parked.

That was the last time they were seen and their phones have not been going through.

The Toyota Mark X car was found abandoned at the parking lot 500 metres from the club the following day.

A search for the three remaining friends by authorities and distressed family members is ongoing.

A police officer privy to investigations into the disappearance of the four friends intimated to a local daily that the men were on police radar over criminal activities.

The officer said three other gang members “disappeared” under similar circumstances last year.

“The four are suspected to belong to a seven-member gang linked to motor vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping. Three of their colleagues went missing last year. It’s a high voltage case,” said the detective.

