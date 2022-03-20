Body of Missing Nairobi Hawker Among those Retrieved from River Yala

A search for a missing Nairobi hawker ended in Siaya County after DNA results confirmed that the trader was among victims killed and dumped in River Yala.

John Kiruki’s body had been lying at Yala Sub-county Hospital mortuary and was identified by his family a week ago.

However, the family that hails from Ngurumo village in Mathira West, Nyeri County, had to wait for DNA tests for accurate results.

The distressed family’s fears were confirmed recently after the tests turned positive. They have since collected the body for burial.

Kiruki, a hawker who operated in Nairobi’s Embakasi area, went missing on September 3, 2021, under unclear circumstances.

Also Read: River Yala Diver Nicholas Okero in Hiding, Claims Life in Danger

The family had been searching for the 28-year-old father of one in vain and decided to visit Yala-sub county hospital mortuary after several families identified their kins killed under unclear circumstances and their bodies dumped in River Yala.

The family is now demanding answers from the government on how Kiruki’s body ended up in a river hundreds of kilometres away from his city workplace.

A total of 13 bodies have been positively identified out of the 27 reported to have been retrieved from the river.

Also Read: Missing KWS Officer Francis Oyaro’s Body Among those Retrieved from River Yala

Among the bodies identified recently is that of a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) officer Francis Oyaro.

Oyaro went missing last year. According to his wife, Veronica Osore, he was last seen on August 28, 2021. He was on his way home from Marsabit National Park, where he worked.

It has been established that some of the victims were ex-police officers and young men with criminal records.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...