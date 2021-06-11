Body Of Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile Arrives In Makueni Ahead Of Burial (Photos)

The body of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile has arrived at his Mbui Nzau home in Makueni County ahead of afternoon burial.

The body was transferred from Lee Funeral Home in the wee hours of Friday morning heading to his rural home where he will be laid to rest.

Reports by the family indicate that the burial will be conducted in accordance with Covid-19 protocols as directed by the Ministry of Health.

For instance, only 200 people are permitted to attend as the former law maker takes the final bow.

Read: Why Kalembe Ndile Cursed Governor Mutua On His Death Bed

President Uhuru Kenyatta among other leaders are expected to attend the farewell ceremony.

Ndile, 57, died on Sunday, May 30 at Nairobi Hospital after a long illness. His nephew Nzioki Kimulu confirmed that he died from complications arising from pancreatic cancer at the Nairobi Hospital.

The late lawmaker has been eulogized by local leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a charismatic leader who had the interests of his people and the country at large at heart.





Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu