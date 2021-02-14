Body of Ex-minister Simeon Nyachae Arrives In Kisii Ahead of Burial [Photos]

The body of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae arrived in Kisii from Lee Funeral home in Nairobi on Sunday ahead of a burial ceremony slated for Monday, February 15, 2021.

A police chopper carrying Nyachae’s remains landed at Kisii High School on Sunday morning.

The body was received by top Gusii leaders led by Kisii Governor James Ongwae and taken to his home in Nyosia village in Nyaribari Chache for a short church service.

Tomorrow’s funeral service for the former Finance Minister will be held at Gusii Stadium. Top government officials including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are expected to attend the function.

The late Gusii kingpin will be buried in a private ceremony at Nyosia Village.

Read: Nyachae Family Moves Ex-Minister's Funeral Service To Gusii Stadium After Uhuru Visit

On Thursday, February 11, Nyachae’s family held a funeral service for the patriarch at the Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi.

The service was attended by his family members, government representatives including Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe, top political leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and dignitaries from the private sector.

Nyachae died on February 1, 2021, at the Nairobi Hospital aged 88.

The deceased was born in Nyaribari, in Kisii County on 6 February 1932 to the then powerful colonial chief, Musa Nyandusi.

The Gusii region kingpin retired from active politics in 2007 after he failed to clinch the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat.

He contested for presidency in 2002 on the Ford People party ticket but lost to retired President Mwai Kibaki of the then-popular National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) coalition.

Nyachae was first elected Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Chache in 1992. He first served as Minister for Agriculture and later in 1998 President Moi appointed him to head the finance ministry.

The wealthy Nyachae family has interests in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

He is survived by five wives and 35 children.

